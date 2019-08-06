A suspicious package has closed part of downtown Fernie, August 4. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

UPDATE: Suspicious package deemed not a threat, downtown Fernie re-opened

As of 12:35 on Sunday, business returned to normal.

Police re-opened the closed area in downtown Fernie and businesses were allowed to resume operation.

“With support from the RCMP ‘E’ Division’s Explosives Disposal Unit, the suspicious item was examined and determined to pose no threat,” said RCMp Corporal Dan Hay.

“Public safety is paramount to the RCMP therefore these incidents are treated seriously and with an abundance of caution. The Elk Valley RCMP appreciate the public and business community’s patience while the area was closed.”

Elk Valley RCMP are investigating a suspicious package outside a grocery store in downtown Fernie.

RCMP explained in a release this morning (August 4) that to safeguard the public, police have closed the area between 7th Street and 8th Street, along 2nd Avenue and to 1st Avenue.

The area is closed and includes the businesses Save-On-Foods, BC Liquor Store, the Tipple Beer Wine Store, Salvation Army, and Urban Settler.

“Police expect a further update by mid-afternoon. There is no further information that police can provide until then,” said Corporal Dan Hay.


