Update: Serval cat spotted by owner

Hanson spotted Aquila on Sunday, July 22. She was healthy and well, but reluctant to come home.

There is still hope for Aquila the Serval cat, who disappeared from the backyard of Fernie resident Alex Hanson, 11 days ago.

On Sunday, July 22, owner Alex Hanson was informed of Aquila being spotted near Burma Road, within a two kilometre radius of his home.

Those who spotted her waited near the cat until Hanson arrived. When he arrived, Hanson found Aquila, healthy and well, but reluctant to come home. Those who spotted her said they had seen her hunting rodents. Hanson says he isn’t worried about her starving, but does worry about other predators such as cougars.

Hanson knew that the Serval cat was more attached to his partner, Jamie, than himself, and will only let Jaime pick her up. Hanson was forced to make a tough decision, and decided not to chase after Aquila for fear of upsetting her. Hanson returned later with his partner but they were unable to locate her.

He says the search will continue, and added that his hunch, that someone attempted to kidnap her but failed, was true. After the fence to her enclosure was cut, he believes this allowed Aquila to escape.

“If you see her again around Burma Road or Alpine Trails please contact the police or a local conservation officer,” said Hanson on Facebook.

“She is not dangerous to people or children but don’t chase her as she will simply and easily run away.”

Hanson thanked everyone for their continued support.