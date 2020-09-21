UPDATE: Missing Lardeau man not found, underwater search called off

A search is underway in the Duncan Lake area for Thomas Schreiber of Lardeau. Photo submitted

Thomas Schreiber was last seen on Sept. 15

Kaslo RCMP requested the public’s assistance last week in locating missing Lardeau resident Thomas Schreiber who failed to return following a planned canoe trip on Duncan Lake.

On Sunday they called off the underwater search.

“Members of the Underwater Recovery Team, along with Kaslo RCMP boat crew searched Duncan Lake with negative results,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Despite extensive efforts, the search has now been suspended.”

Schreiber was last seen by family on Sept. 15 around lunchtime and Kaslo RCMP was notified the morning of Sept. 16, after he failed to return as planned.

An investigation into Schreiber’s disappearance was immediately launched and led to the discovery of his white GMC Sierra pickup truck parked at the Howser boat launch, with no canoe.

RCMP called for the assistance of Kaslo Search and Rescue who initiated a search both on the water and from the air. They located an unoccupied canoe, believed to belong to Schreiber, in the water on the northeast side of the lake.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Schreiber or his disappearance is urged to contact their local police, the Kaslo RCMP at 250-353-2225, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.