UPDATE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

No explosive device was found in the TNRD building or the Kamloops Library according to RCMP.

Sgt. Kelly Butler says a police dog searched the area but did not turn up anything. The downtown core of the city has reopened and no charges have been laid.

The TNRD building is expected to reopen as of noon.

———-

UPDATE: 11:23 a.m.

For the sixth time since 2017 RCMP in Kamloops are dealing with a potential bomb situation.

A man was arrested in Aug. of 2017 after a “potential” bomb was found outside a Brocklehurst home. Then in December 2017, police detonated a bomb found on the shoulder of Dallas Drive between Hood Road and Sonora Road, near Monte Creek.

Only a month later in January, officers discovered another explosive device near the same area of Dallas Drive and then only a few days later a third device was found.

Two men are wanted in connection to the explosive device found last January, after police searched a home and discovered numerous firearms, bomb-making materials and a quantity of currency and narcotics.

Police have charged 35-year-old Cameron Cole with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device, two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device with intent to endanger life, three counts of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, storing a firearm contrary to regulations, possessing ammunition for the purpose of committing an offence, possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Several months later in August of 2018, police once again dealt with possible bomb scenario after 10-hour-long standoff at Denny’s restaurant where a 29-year-old man claimed to have an explosive device.

Now, police in Kamloops remain on scene downtown where a suspected explosive device has been reported.

According to Kamloops this Week the TNRD chief administrative officer Sukh Gill said about 40 to 50 people working in the building between the TNRD, library and art gallery were evacuated at about 9 a.m.

“We were just notified that there may be a bomb threat and asked to evacuate the building by the RCMP,” Gill said.

A bus shuttled the employees to a TNRD public works facility on Mission Flats Road where they are awaiting word on when they can return.

“Everybody’s quite understanding and obviously we want to have a safe work environment,” said Gill.

The RCMP is asking the public to avoid this area until further notice, but have not released any further details on what they are dealing with or whether the Lower Mainland bomb squad is en route.

This is the forth reported bomb threat made in

More to come.

—————

A section of downtown Kamloops is closed as police block off streets in the area.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, their building and the Kamloops Library were evacuated this morning due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to witnesses in the area a bomb threat was allegedly reported Friday before 8 a.m.

Victoria Street between 4th and 6th Avenue are blocked off by RCMP and members of the public have been asked to leave the area.

Helicopters are reported to be flying over head.

RCMP have not responded to reports that an explosive device might be in the area.

Most Read