Two dogs were located inside the home and are now under the care of Kimberley Animal Control

UPDATE: Fire and emergency personnel on the scene of structure fire in Kimberley

House is at corner of Boundary and Deer Park.

The Kimberley Fire Department and RCMP are on the scene of a structure fire at the corner of Boundary and Deer Park Avenue.

Deputy Chief John Adolphe says the fire has been safely extinguished. He added that cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

“The extent of the damage is hard to tell at this time, however it seems to be contained to the garage with limited extension into the rest of the structure,” said Adolphe.

The homeowner was not in the home at the time of the incident, however two dogs were located and are now in the care of Kimberley Animal Control.

Sgt. Chris Newel with Kimberley RCMP says that Emergency Support Services (ESS) will likely find a place for the homeowner to stay while investigations are ongoing.

Fortis BC and BC Hydro were also on scene to shut off power and gas to the home.

Sgt. Newel reminds those who are driving within the area of a fire emergency to be aware of the fact that driving over a fire hose and parking near a firetruck are finable offences.

“It could affect the water pressure and safety of all involved,” he said.

 

Previous story
City monitoring water levels of local creeks
Next story
PHOTOS: ‘Black rain’ reported in Sparwood

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire and emergency personnel on the scene of structure fire in Kimberley

House is at corner of Boundary and Deer Park.

City monitoring water levels of local creeks

While large-scale flooding events have hit other areas of the province, Cranbrook… Continue reading

Butler’s mystery up for two national awards

“Full Curl,” the first in a series by Dave Butler, has been shortlisted for the Arthur Ellis and Kobo writing awards

Combat Engineers boosting Cranbrook presence

Squadron looks to lease building to house operations, intends to increase recruiting

Above-average temperatures, thunderstorms hit Kootenays

A ridge of high pressure brought an exceptionally strong warm air mass… Continue reading

WATCH: The 33rd Annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

A crowd of hundreds descended upon Mount Baker field for the 33rd… Continue reading

Broncos start legislated process to deal with money from GoFundMe campaign

Broncos president Kevin Garinger says Saskatchewan has legislation to deal with fund administration

B.C. remains at ‘significant’ flood risk if rainfall, heat continues

Around 3,600 people are already under evacuation order

B.C. brewery creates ale trail after tank leaks onto city street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs in Victoria

Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.

ICBC bad driver crackdown popular with public, survey finds

Driver penalty increases expected to take effect this fall

PHOTOS: ‘Black rain’ reported in Sparwood

Sparwood residents have expressed concern about “black rain” falling in the town yesterday

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Most Read