Upcoming weather event could cause icy roads

Paul Rodgers

The latest report from Mainroad Communications warns that the East Kootenay will see significant snowfall over this week and due to being combined with falling temperatures immediately following a period of melting, rapidly forming ice and slippery conditions could occur.

Environment Canada confirms that flurries are expected through Monday and Tuesday and starting Wednesday night and persisting throughout Thursday, the East Kootenay is expected to accumulate approximately 10 centimetres of new snow. The area will also see temperatures drop into the -6C to -10C range, with colder temperatures experienced in the Elk Valley.

Mainroad stated in their release that their crews are out patrolling, but motorists should always be prepared, as road conditions under these weather circumstances can change in minutes. This weather system should pass by late Thursday with temperatures remaining in the sub-zero, to just over zero region over the weekend.

Mainroad recommends checking DriveBC before you hit the roads and to be mindful of wildlife — the herd of elk around the Wycliffe area of Highway 95A being a notable concern.