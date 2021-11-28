Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Upcoming 3rd atmospheric river could be worst since 1st B.C storm 2 weeks ago: Farnworth

Heavy rain expected to continue through much of B.C.

“This is historic weather, intensified by climate change.”

Those were the opening remarks from Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth as he updated a British Columbia in the midst of its second atmospheric in a series of three. After catastrophic flooding in communities like Abbotsford, Merritt and Princeton last week, the first of three new atmospheric river hit B.C. on Wednesday, with the second pummelling the province now and the third on the way for the middle of the upcoming week.

“We’re in the middle of one of the most intense series of storms that we have seen along coastal B.C,” Farnworth said.

“The interior and southwest areas continue to see heavy rains with more on the way.”

Farnworth said that while the models vary, the upcoming midweek storm could be “the most intense” since heavy flooding first hit B.C. on Nov. 15. He warned that people along the north, central and south coasts, on Vancouver Island, in Abbotsford and on Sumas Prairie could expect an “extremely volatile situation.”

Residents in areas already hard-hit by rain and storms are urged to be ready for heavy flooding and clear storm drains and gutters.

