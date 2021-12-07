A child walks back up a hill past a snowman while sledding at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of central and northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A child walks back up a hill past a snowman while sledding at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of central and northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Up to 25 cm of snow predicted for central and northern B.C. through to Wednesday

Prince George, Peace River, Stewart, Terrace and Kitimat among areas affected

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of central and northern B.C.

Environment Canada predicts 15 to 20 centimetres of snow will fall in the northeast, including the Prince George, Williston, McGregor and Peace River areas, intensifying throughout the day and continuing Tuesday night.

The weather office warns that inland sections of the North Coast, including Stewart and Terrace, could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Wednesday.

An additional winter storm watch is posted for the Kitimat region with the added risk of freezing rain as southerly winds pick up and increase temperatures that could deliver a mix of snow and rain.

Residents in the North Columbia region on the B.C.-Alberta boundary should also expect up to 15 centimetres of snow through Wednesday.

Environment Canada says travellers need to prepare for deteriorating conditions with visibility reduced in heavy snow.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials

SnowWeather

Previous story
B.C. announces 47 new addiction recovery beds, converts 58 private spots to public
Next story
Melting glaciers could create 1,000s of kms of salmon habitat around B.C., Alaska by 2100

Just Posted

Council is punting a request for urban deer traps in a gated community to the province, which has the mandated responsibility of managing wildlife. Barry Coulter photo.
Cranbrook punts neighbourhood petition for deer traps to province

The City of Cranbrook is looking for input on how it might improve the Viking Skate Park, as part of their long-term park planning strategy. (Barry Coulter file photo)
City seeks public input on future of Viking Skate Park

Dignitaries officially opened the new Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Cranbrook during a virtual press conference on Monday. Photo courtesy livestream screenshot.
New primary care health centre opens in Cranbrook

Environment Canada says temperatures in Cranbrook for the rest of December are likely to be lower than average, with average amounts of snowfall. Pictured is the snowy 12th Avenue South in Cranbrook on Monday, December 6, 2021, following record-high temperatures the two weeks prior. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook breaks warm weather record for end of November, start of December