Unknown substance sprayed on pickle ball courts, RCMP investigating

Multiple pickle ballers have noted a liquid substance on the courts that has the odour of sewage

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating an act of mischief at the pickle ball courts off Victoria Avenue, after receiving several calls from players that an unknown substance had been thrown onto the courts.

Over the past two weeks, multiple pickle ballers reported a liquid substance on the courts that had the odour of sewage. At one point, one of the players was actually hit with the substance.

“We are wanting to let the public know that if someone is doing this on purpose, it is mischief and there are possible criminal repercussions,” remarked Cst. Katie Forgeron in a press release.

If you have any information on a responsible party, contact the local detachment at 250-489-3471.

