Unique partnership opens coffeeshop at Joseph Creek Village

A new coffee shop has opened up inside Joseph Creek Village that is being operated through a partnership with Golden Life Management, Kootenay Friends of REALM and a local bakery business.

Java Creek Cafe opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week, which features locally roasted coffee, local confections from Auntie Barb’s Bakery and is staffed by Kootenay Friends of REALM, which supports people living with a disability.

The cafe will help increase quality of life for local seniors living at Joseph Creek Village by providing another snack and meal option, while also providing employment to REALM clients through a local business opportunity.

“The initiative is one of many planned by Golden Life to enhance to enhance resources available to all citizens and contribute to the health of all of the communities we serve,” reads a joint new release. “By introducing a snack and meal option, the partnership between Golden Life, REALM, and Auntie Barb’s Bakery increases quality of life of seniors while offering life-changing opportunities to individuals with diverse disabilities.”

The cafe will operate Tuesday through to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



