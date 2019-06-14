Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled a new heritage jersey to debut for the 2019-20 season, marking the Canucks 50th season in the National Hockey League.

The club also announced new home and away jerseys which will now feature the orca whale logo, on its own, as the primary logo, the team said on its website.

Hope you like the new @Canucks jerseys as much as I do. https://t.co/AsSqKo0y1D — Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) June 13, 2019

A 50th season logo will also adorn the top left corner of the jerseys for the duration of the 2019-20 season, the Canucks said.

“The 50th season presents an opportunity to honour our history, while launching a new era of Canucks hockey with a modern look,” said Trent Carroll, with Canucks Sports and Entertainment, in a news release this week.

“This evolution preserves our team identity and acknowledges a tradition of Canucks hockey that is as vibrant and rich in history as the West Coast.”

The Canucks also will wear the “black skate” jersey for three games in 2019-20.

