Underground fuel spill found next to Iqaluit’s water treatment plant

No timeline for when the city’s residents will be able to drink Iqaluit’s tap water again

Residents line up to fill containers with potable water in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water.

City officials say in a news release that they found signs of a historic spill next to the water treatment plant in an inaccessible hole in the ground.

Iqaluit’s water has been undrinkable since Oct. 12 when traces of fuel were found in the water treatment plant.

The city says testing is now being done to confirm the spill is the source of the contamination.

The city adds that it has reported the spill to the Nunavut government and has hired a professional firm to clean it up.

There is still no timeline for when the city’s residents will be able to drink Iqaluit’s tap water again.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water

NunavutWater