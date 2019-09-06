Uncle of Terrence Burlingham victim warns of double-killer’s upcoming supervised release in Abbotsford

Burlingham killed 20-year-old Deana Worms and 16-year-old Brenda Hughes in 1984 near Cranbrook

The uncle of a woman shot to death 35 years ago near Cranbrook is warning the public that the killer of his niece and another girl will enjoy a taste of freedom in Abbotsford this month.

Terrence Burlingham brutally killed Denean Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, within months of each other in 1984. While Burlingham’s original murder conviction for Worms’ death was vacated by the Supreme Court due to police misconduct, he was convicted of Hughes’ murder and has remained in prison since. (He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Worms’ death.)

Jim Ramsay, the uncle of Worms, said he and his family were recently notified that Burlingham would be granted supervised release for three hours on four different September days. Burlingham is currently being held at Mission Institution. Ramsay said the decision to allow Burlingham out of prison is frightening, given his crimes and behaviour in prison. Ramsay said they had been told that Burlingham had attacked a case worker at one previous prison.

“It’s absolutely appalling that this two time murderer is going to be walking on the streets,” he said. “He has not been rehabilitated, which is why he has never been paroled.”

Burlingham sexually assaulted Worms and Hughes, and shot both twice with a shotgun. He was arrested soon

Ramsay said the family have been told that Burlingham will be permitted out of jail between the hours of 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, 12, 19 and 26.

Ramsay said Burlingham has attempted to apply for parole but been repeatedly turned down by the Parole Board. He said the family has been told that a decision to allow someone on limited supervised release was made by prison officials, not the parole board.

While Burlingham will be accompanied by guards, Ramsay said the family has only been told that those guards will be within “within eyesight” and “unarmed.” He said the family hasn’t been told more details about Burlingham’s escort or what he will be doing in Abbotsford.

Ramsay said he is concerned about the possibility that Burlingham could bolt and re-offend.

“Our concern is only about safety and keeping him in jail,” Ramsay said. “I think the people of Abbotsford have a right to know what’s going on.”

The News has placed a call to officials at Mission Institution but not heard back.

RELATED: B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him
Next story
Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP report alleged child luring incident near Wardner

Cranbrook RCMP says it is investigating an alleged child-luring incident near Wardner.… Continue reading

Families of double-killer’s victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Burlingham killed 20-year-old Deana Worms and 16-year-old Brenda Hughes in 1984 near Cranbrook

Sharing Libraries with food pantry option now available

Cranbrook Public Library has partnered with donors to offer sharnig library, food pantry

No children injured in accident involving school bus near Hosmer

Transport truck rear-ended stopped motorhome, which collided with the stopped school bus ahead of it

Kicking Horse widening budget up $151 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Council adopts several new bylaws after residents and business owners complain about overall crime

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Awareness of danger raised following Highway 3 accident in Hosmer

Sparwood Mayor Wilks said an increase in visibility could have potentially prevented the accident

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Most Read