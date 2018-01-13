Credit: UBCO

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

A UBC Okanagan professor’s practice has been placed under supervision with a particular focus on “boundary issues” and “sexual harassment.”

Dr. Stephen Porter has been placed under regulatory supervision for 18 months, with a particular focus on boundary issues, power differentials, sexual harassment, professionalism and doing no harm, according to a statement issued by the College of Psychologists.

Porter is not allowed to supervise students, researchers, and volunteers and must provide letters of apology to unnamed complainants.

According to UBCO, Porter “has agreed to step aside from his teaching duties. He will continue to be engaged in his other academic responsibilities.”

And “for privacy reasons, we cannot further discuss the details of individual personnel matters.”

The details of the incident or incidents have not been released.

On UBCO’s website, Porter’s list of teaching includes forensic psychology, psychopathy, violence and personality theory.

Porter could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii
Next story
Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Just Posted

Rings stolen from local jewelry store

RCMP investigating after man snatches rings and runs out the store.

Smiles all around as province announces emergency ward funding

$2.1 million to go to much-needed upgrades

Ecofish sets up new office in Cranbrook

To preserve and protect

As avalanche danger grows, BC heli-skiers exercise caution

Company relies on guides’ decades of experience

Avalanche Canada issues warning for BC Interior

Conditions are ripe to trigger large, dangerous avalanches, says forecaster

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Gathering around the table: The centre of worship

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I suggested in my column that people… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 12

Moyie Tower; Hungry Wildlife; Scientific Wildlife Management

Most Read