Class at the University of British Columbia Okanagan will start as scheduled, on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (File photo)

Class at the University of British Columbia Okanagan will start as scheduled, on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (File photo)

UBCO must pay $50,000 for mishandling sex assault complaint

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules the university’s methods exacerbated Stephanie Hale’s PTSD

University of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal says the university’s method of investigating non-academic misconduct exacerbated Stephanie Hale’s PTSD and caused her harm to the point that she couldn’t participate in the process.

The tribunal says that though the university had a high-level understanding of sexual violence and a commitment to support survivors, its response didn’t result in a reasonable investigation process or restore a “discrimination-free learning environment.”

The 132-page decision handed down late last month says the discrimination was very serious, involving a power imbalance and Hale’s “unique vulnerability.”

The university has also been ordered to pay Hale $50,000 as compensation, nearly $7,000 in lost wages and about $8,000 in expenses.

Hale, whose mental disability is said in the ruling to stem from her PTSD, has alleged she was assaulted in 2013, but the other student denied the allegations and said what happened was consensual.

UBC’s then-president Santa Ono dismissed Hale’s complaint against the other student in 2017, citing a lack of evidence.

UBC lawyers went to court in 2019 and tried unsuccessfully to quash the tribunal’s decision to hear the case.

The Canadian Press does not typically identify complainants in cases of sexual assault, but Hale has previously said she wants her name used.

READ ALSO: B.C. Supreme Court to decide if human rights complaint against UBC Okanagan stands

READ ALSO: UBC faces new sex assault human-rights case

Law and justicesexual assaultUBC

Previous story
Canada-wide drug smuggling operation taken down by Kelowna RCMP
Next story
Saving lives focus of new Downtown Eastside youth outreach centre

Just Posted

Phillips Reservoir south of Cranbrook. Townsman file photo.
City talks water meters, water supply, as Cranbrook use still high during drought

During the Labour Day weekend, members of BC Highway Patrol - Cranbrook targeted impaired and aggressive drivers throughout the East Kootenay region. (Photo courtesy BCHP)
Impaired and aggressive driving stopped over Labour Day weekend in EK

The Cops for Kids cycling team will make its way through Cranbrook on Sept. 13 and stop at Tamarack Centre to jail unsuspecting passersby, whose bail money will go to charity (photo courtesy of Cranbrook RCMP)
Cops for Kids arresting locals for charity

The Cranbrook Bucks held training camp at Western Financial Place last weekend. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook Bucks training camp wraps up as preseason looms