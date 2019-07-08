(Black Press Media files)

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

The University of B.C. will no longer be allowed to march at the Vancouver Pride Parade, according to the organizers.

The Vancouver Pride Society released a statement Monday saying it is revoking the university’s entry “due to their decision to provide a platform for transphobic hate speech.”

The move follows UBC allowing anti-SOGI speaker Jenn Smith to speak on their campus in an “externally booked” event, citing Smith’s free speech rights.

Smith identifies as transgender, but he has spoken out against SOGI on a multitude of occasions.

Smith’s talk, called ‘The Erosion of Freedom: How transgender politics in school and society is undermining our freedom and harming women and children,” took place at UBC on June 23.

The pride society said UBC faculty and students can still apply to march in the parade. Those wishing to take part must answer a series of questions all the society to “assess their alignment” with Vancouver Pride Society values.

UBC dropped below the score needed to march in the parade after allowing Smith to speak.

In a statement, UBC Vancouver vice-president of academics Andrew Szeri said the university “remains committed to finding more ways to maintain a respectful environment for everyone in our community.”

UBC said it would refer its policy on booking and renting university space to its Board of Governor’s meting in September.

READ MORE: Trinity Western University cancels appearance by anti-SOGI activist

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

