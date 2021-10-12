Mexican security officers open the main gate of the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, after its partial reopening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A new trilateral poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive into the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano

Mexican security officers open the main gate of the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, after its partial reopening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A new trilateral poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive into the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano

U.S. residents fear reopened Mexican border more than Canadian one, poll suggests

Leger finds 29 per cent of U.S. respondents were fearful about the Canada-U.S. border

A new poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive south.

The poll, conducted by Leger for the University of Manitoba and Metropolis North America, found just 29 per cent of U.S. respondents were fearful about the Canada-U.S. border.

By comparison, 52.2 per cent of the survey’s 3,714 American participants said they were very or somewhat worried about relaxing land travel restrictions between the U.S. and Mexico.

Non-essential land travel into the U.S. has been prohibited since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Those restrictions, which have been renewed on a monthly basis ever since, are scheduled to expire Oct. 21.

Canada began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents to cross the land border in August.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Should Ottawa be making a bigger fuss about Canada-U.S. border restrictions?

Coronavirustravel

Previous story
Grant funding awarded to local First Nation communities
Next story
VIDEO: Dory, pup born to seal hit by boat, ready to be released into the wild

Just Posted

The City of Cranbrook is asking residents who have wood stoves or fireplaces to inspect their chimneys as the cold weather sets in. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Time to clean out and inspect chimneys, says City of Cranbrook

Charred timbers and a collapsed roof are all that remain of the garage at 7541 Donaldson Dr, lost after two suspicious fires over the weekend. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Donaldson Drive fires ‘suspicious,’ says Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

ʔaq̓am and Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’I communities are receiving grant funding from the First Nations Well Being Fund. File photo.
Grant funding awarded to local First Nation communities

JCI Kootenay will be hosting ʔaq̓am Chief Joe Pierre in an online event on October 14th, where Chief Pierre will present the Ktunaxa Creation Story. (JCI Kootenay File)
JCI Kootenay to host ʔaq̓am Chief Joe Pierre in online telling of Ktunaxa Creation Story