U.S. Postal Service tests mail shipments on self-driving trucks

The plan is to test autonomous technology on the long-haul route between Phoenix and Dallas

A self-driving truck company has partnered with the U.S. Postal Service to test autonomous technology on the long-haul route between Phoenix and Dallas.

San Diego-based TuSimple is planning for two autonomous trucks to carry mail and parcels on five round trips between the Postal Service distribution centres in the two cities starting Tuesday.

READ MORE: Tesla gears up for fully self-driving cars amid skepticism

TuSimple says a safety engineer and driver will be on board to monitor the trucks during the two-week pilot program.

The trucks use a camera system that allows the vehicles to view about 3,280 feet (1,000 metres) ahead.

The company says the Postal Service has contracted TuSimple to examine if the technology could reduce fuel costs, increase safety and improve fleet operation.

READ MORE: Buzz remains as self-driving cars take back seat

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

Just Posted

Chernove medals in Belgium

Cranbrook cyclist Tristen Chernove finished the second round of UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup

Former polygamous leader found guilty of removing a child from Canada

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

Dog owner upset after five puppies stolen from Cranbrook home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

Local martial arts students head to worlds

Three Cranbrook athletes will be competing against the best at the USA World Championships

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

Wildfire between Jaffray and Cranbrook under control

A wildfire discovered yesterday between Jaffray and Mayook is now classified as… Continue reading

Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week

Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ in 2017 death of Surrey teen

Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

Patrick Forseth has a number of friends in the area and was loved by everyone

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days, but grew substantially Sunday

Most Read