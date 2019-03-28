FILE - This Oct. 6, 2011 file photo shows Victoria Ruvolo in Commack, N.Y. Ruvolo, who urged leniency for the teenager who nearly killed her in 2004 by throwing a frozen turkey through her car windshield has died. Anthony Ruvolo says his aunt died Monday, March 25, 2019. The cause is not known, and it’s unclear whether the old injuries contributed to her death. (Karen Wiles Stabile/Newsday via AP)

U.S. motorist hit in face by frozen turkey dies years later at 59

A teenager had thrown in through her car windshield

A New Yorker who urged leniency for the teenager who nearly killed her in 2004 by throwing a frozen turkey through her car windshield has died. Victoria Ruvolo was 59.

Anthony Ruvolo says his aunt died Monday. The cause is unknown, and it’s unclear whether the old injuries contributed to her death.

Newsday says every bone in Ruvolo’s face was shattered and the steering wheel bent when the teenager threw the 20-pound turkey at her car.

She endured reconstructive surgery and months of rehabilitation.

Because of her advocacy, the youth got six months in jail instead of a potential 25-year prison sentence.

Ruvolo, of Lake Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN’-kuh-muh), became an author and motivational speaker .

Linda Anne Lynch says her friend was a “believer in second chances.”

She adds: “Forgive someone today in Vickie’s memory.”

___

The Associated Press

