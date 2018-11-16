Paul Heroux, a mayor in Massachesetts, took his terminal dog Mura on a cross-country roadtrip to see where she was born. (Paul Heroux Facebook)

U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to B.C. goes viral

First vacation in three years came a month after blood cancer diagnosis

Who do you take on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip? Man’s best friend, of course.

On Oct. 28 Paul Heroux, the mayor of Attleboro in Massachusetts and his 10-year-old Japanese wolf dog, Mura, set out for Victoria.

Heroux’s first vacation in three years came a month after Mura was diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma, a blood cancer that requires chemotherapy. Heroux got Mura when she was eight weeks old, and since then Mura has even helped Heroux on the campaign trail. To return the favour, her owner took them on the road.

Their destination was Mura’s birthplace, but their trip has also gone viral.

“I had no idea that my ride with her to go visit her breeder in Canada would turn into the story it did. I wanted to go see her breeder and meet her in person. So I thought I would make a couple stops to national attractions on the way, and on my way home visit where I went to college and see the Grand Canyon. I had no idea that my trip with Mura would turn into what it turned into. So thank you everyone for being so kind to her,” Heroux wrote upon their return to Mass.

Their journey visited iconic sites like the Grand Canyon, Seattle’s Space Needle, and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Heroux’s Facebook usually is home to daily updates about his work as mayor, but also served to document their two-week vacation across the country.

On Nov. 2, Mura arrived at her hometown. There, Heroux reconnected with her breeders, and Mura met other wolf dogs. Then, they had a week to make it back to the home they share in Massachusetts.

Under every post about their trip, there are many comments commending Heroux on their trip, praising human-canine friendship and Mura’s cuteness. Many said their voyage would make a good children’s book to which Heroux replied, “Several people have suggested this and I am going to do it when I get back.”

By Nov. 13, both were back in the office and it was business as usual for the mayor and his canine best friend.

