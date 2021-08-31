A car approaches one of the few lanes open at the Peace Arch border crossing between Canada and the United States, in Blaine, Wash., June 8, 2021. The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

A car approaches one of the few lanes open at the Peace Arch border crossing between Canada and the United States, in Blaine, Wash., June 8, 2021. The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

U.S. Center for Disease Control urges Americans to ‘reconsider’ travel to Canada

Only 61 per cent of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, compared with nearly 75 per cent of Canadians

The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection.

The new Level 3 travel advisory, issued today, marks a quick end to a three-week period when the warning to would-be travellers to Canada had been eased to “exercise increased caution.”

That Level 2 advisory coincided with Canada’s decision to allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents back into the country.

There was no specific reason given for the revised advisory beyond the CDC’s notice, also issued today, which pegs Canada’s current COVID-19 levels at “high.”

Only about 61 per cent of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, compared with nearly 75 per cent of Canadians over the age of 12.

The U.S. is maintaining its existing restrictions on non-essential Canadian travellers until at least Sept. 21, citing the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

READ MORE: EU takes U.S. off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusUSA

Previous story
WildSafeBC: Reports of grizzly and black bears on the rise in Kimberley, Cranbrook
Next story
RCMP, BCHP work together to collar reported violent offender on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

A map indicating where bears have been recently reported in the Kimberley-Cranbrook area.
WildSafeBC: Reports of grizzly and black bears on the rise in Kimberley, Cranbrook

Canadian politician and punk rock trailblazer Joe Keithley and his band D.O.A. are hitting the road to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their classic album “Hardcore ‘81” and play it in its entirety. Colin Smith photo.
Joe Keithley on four decades of D.O.A. and making political punk in 2021

(Black Press file photo)
Cranbrook COVID-19 immunization clinic moves to Tamarack Mall

A woman gets her COVID-19 shot. Five more drop-in sites will be open this week in the Fernie area, should you need your first or second shot. (File photo)
Interior Health hosts 4 pop-up vaccination clinics in Eastern Kootenays