An air ambulance was called into Mission yesterday after a two-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool. / Submitted Photo

UPDATE: Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool passes away

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

A Mission toddler found yesterday in a backyard pool has died.

The BC Coronors Service is in the early stages of an investigation.

The Mission RCMP is also continuing its investigating after the young girl was found unresponsive in the pool next door to a local daycare.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a childcare center after the young girl went missing.

After a short search, the child was discovered.

An air ambulance was called in and she was rushed to hospital.

More information to come.

Previous story
