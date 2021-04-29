College of the Rockies President Paul Vogt unveils the institution’s new Two-Year Action Plan. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.

College of the Rockies President Paul Vogt unveils the institution’s new Two-Year Action Plan. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.

Two-year action plan to guide College of the Rockies post-pandemic

The College of the Rockies has formally unveiled a two-year action plan that will guide the institution in the post-pandemic era and beyond.

“The post-COVID world will be a transformed one,” said College President Paul Vogt, “and it will bring both challenges and opportunities to our region. The College is positioning itself to meet a growing demand for skilled workers and support innovation in our workplaces.”

The plan focuses on three elements, broken down by themes of “Ready, Set, Go.”

The goal is to be adaptable for continuous change (Ready), anticipating and addressing student needs (Set) and positioning the institution as the educational leader in the East Kootenays (Go).

The Action Plan was created in consultation with over 100 regional stakeholders, which identified rising trends that have only been exacerbated by the COVD-19 pandemic, according to the College.

For example, employers project a growing demand for skilled trades, employees in Information Technology, health, education and Early Childhood Education sectors. Additionally, employer feedback also predicts a strong rebound in the hospitality and tourism sectors once public health restrictions are lifted, and businesses across many different types of industries are adapting to new technologies and updated business models.

“College of the Rockies’ role, as the principal provider of career education and job skills for our region, is as important as ever,” Vogt said. “How we plan for tomorrow, along with our own ability to provide responsive and innovative programming, are critical to the success of the students and employers we serve. We don’t see this action plan as a wish list, it is a clear ‘to-do’ list as we move forward.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Government docs suggest months of inaction on ‘gap’ in passenger refund rules

Just Posted

Sherry Benko of Buds and Blooms in Sparwood plans to spread some cheer on National Nurses Day. (Scott Tibballs/The Free Press)
Brighten an Elk Valley worker’s day this National Nurses Day

Sherry Benko is organizing the delivery of fresh flowers and gifts to 78 nurses in three communities this May

College of the Rockies President Paul Vogt unveils the institution’s new Two-Year Action Plan. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.
Two-year action plan to guide College of the Rockies post-pandemic

The College of the Rockies has formally unveiled a two-year action plan… Continue reading

Automated curbside recycling collection to start in Cranbrook on Monday, May 3. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Cranbrook set to begin curbside recycling collection program

Automated curbside recycling collection in Cranbrook is set to start next week.… Continue reading

1914
It happened this week in 1914

April 25 – May 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Kelly Fosbery receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
74 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 659 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

Naloxone kits. (Ministry of Health photo)
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

British Columbia Premier John Horgan arrives before the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

Premier John Horgan has said the province is considering its own sick-leave program

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read