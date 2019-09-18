Two upcoming election forums set for Cranbrook

Voters will soon have some opportunities to hear from candidates running for the Kootenay-Columbia riding in the upcoming federal election.

The first event will be hosted at the Ktunaxa Nation Council gymnasium on Monday, Sept. 30, and is being co-organized by Dr. Joyce Green and Rosemary Phillips.

It will be open to the public and run between 7 – 9 p.m.

Candidates from the four major federal parties have been invited, and the discussion will focus on Indigenous themes before opening up the floor for audience questions.

A moderator has yet to be announced.

The next day, the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Kotoenays is hosting an All-Candidates forum on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Key City Theatre. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 6:30 p.m.

All seven candidates — Wayne Stetski (NDP), Rob Morrision (Conservative), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), Abra Brynne (Green), Rick Stewart (People’s Party), Terry Tiessen (Libertarian) and Trev Miller (Animal Protection) — have confirmed their attendance, according to Jason Dekkers, with JCI Kootenays.

Questions will be taken anonymously from the audience and each candidate will have the opportunity to respond.

“The All Candidates Forum is a wonderful opportunity for all residents of the East Kootenays to engage in and discuss important political issues that are concerning to our region,” reads a press release from the organization.

A yet-to-be-determined moderator will ensure the discussion remains on point and that each candidate gets the opportunity to speak.

