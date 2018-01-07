Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. (File photo)

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in Kootenay backcountry

The duo were reported missing by Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Two skiers lost for four days in the backcountry off the back of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort were found just after noon Sunday.

According to Golden-Fields RCMP Cst. Spencer Lainchbury, the hotel the duo were staying at reported them missing Sunday morning after they failed to check out of their hotel Saturday night.

“We notified search and rescue immediately and had them start to conduct flyovers,” said Lainchbury.

The two skiers were located with only minor injuries in Quartz Creek, which is off the backside of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance where they’re expected to make a full recovery.

Previous story
B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Just Posted

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

Operation Christmas Miracle

How Cranbrook showed the true spirit of Christmas to a family in need

The Producers: Let the belting resume

“The Producers” resumes its run Jan. 11-13, and Jan. 18-20, featurring a electifying cast of thousands

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in Kootenay backcountry

The duo were reported missing by Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

VIDEO: Gathering of the tubas

Tuba players, euphonium players and sousaphonists from around the region gathered at the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 30

VIDEO: New naturopathic practitioner opens up shop in Cranbrook

The doctor will see you now …

Hugs & Slugs: Jan. 4

Hugs & Slugs: Jan. 4

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4

Electric Highway to get a few more stops

Radium and Canal Flats car chargers installed, Sparwood coming soon

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Most Read