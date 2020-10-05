Jane Walter, Area E director, and Clara Reinhardt, the Mayor of Radium Hot Springs, have volunteered to join a regional physician recruitment committee. Phil McLachlan photo.

Two RDEK directors join regional physician recruitment committee

Two RDEK directors have volunteered to join a local committee that is working to recruit more family physicians to the East Kootenay region during a board meeting last week.

Dubbed the ‘Red Carpet Committee’, Jane Walter, the Area E director, and Clara Reinhardt, the Mayor of Radium Hot Springs, are joining the group, which is seeking representation from local governments and community stakeholders in order to attract family physicians to the area by rolling out the figurative red carpet for prospective doctors.

The effort, spearheaded by the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice, has seen success during past recruiting efforts to attract specialists to the Cranbrook area.

Cranbrook city councillor Ron Popooff, filling in as an alternate RDEK director, is acting as a city liaison for the Red Carpet Committee.

“It’s not the same group that was there last time there was this urgency for physicians,” Popoff said. “So my sense around the table is they’re looking for support and they’re looking for general help about what’s important in connecting them with our communities.”

According to Rob Gay, the RDEK board chair, the committee currently has representation from local retired doctors, the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce and Interior Health.

The RDEK has committed $25,000 to the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice over the next two years to help with family physician recruitment efforts.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations
Next story
BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Just Posted

Murder trial begins for two men charged in decade-old shooting

An innocent couple was killed in a targeted shooting that was a case of mistaken identity

Two RDEK directors join regional physician recruitment committee

Two RDEK directors have volunteered to join a local committee that is… Continue reading

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

I’m not a robot, I swear

What does failing a CAPTCHA test tell you? That the Robot Uprising is at hand

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Most Read