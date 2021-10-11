Two proposed apartment developments move to public hearing

A pair of proposed apartment buildings are heading to public hearings, following council’s approval of second reading for both proposals during a city council meeting on Monday, Oct. 4.

The proposed projects, pitched by West Urban Developments, are set for two vacant properties near Victoria Ave.

One proposal is for 1716 – 4th Street North, a 71-unit, six-storey apartment building on a 1.5-acre vacant lot behind the Save-On-Foods shopping complex.

The other proposal is located at 1001 – 10th Street North and features 75 units in a five-storey apartment structure near the Tamarack Mall on a 1.07-acre vacant property.

Both proposals are seeking a zoning amendment to facilitate a high density land use.

Public hearings for both projects will be held before the next city council meeting on Oct. 25.