Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, from Edmonton is shown in this undated handout photo provided July 17, 2019. She had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27, 2019, and after the funeral she expressed a desire to return to Edmonton, Alberta. Tiki was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have found the remains of a missing woman from Edmonton who they believe to be a victim of foul play. Police announced human remains discovered outside of North Battleford, Sask., last week have been identified as Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. (RCMP photo)

Two new suspects charged in death of Edmonton woman, body found in Saskatchewan

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder

The mother of a homicide victim has been charged with murder in the death of an Edmonton woman who attended her son’s funeral.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, who was 25, disappeared in April after travelling to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle.

Her remains were found on July 11 outside of North Battleford by a police dog.

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, interfering with a human body and motor vehicle theft.

Cook is Cook-Buckle’s mother.

Police say Jesse Sangster, who is 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and motor vehicle theft.

Both suspects have been sent to Saskatchewan, where they are to make their first court appearance on Friday in North Battleford provincial court.

Last week, RCMP charged Danita Thomas with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle in Laverdiere’s death.

Shayla Orthner faces similar charges.

Police have said Cook-Buckle’s death is also being investigated as a homicide.

