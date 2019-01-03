Two new directors appointed to Interior Health board

Three directors also reappointed to board overseeing health care services for B.C.’s southern interior region.

Okanagan Indian Band council member Allan Louis (top row third from right) has been appointed as a director on the Interior Health board. Photo: Contributed

The Interior Health board will have two new directors appointed by the provincial government for 2019.

The new appointees are Allan Louis and Karen Hamling.

Also reappointed for another term on the board are Tammy Tugnum, a Williams Lake businesswoman; Dennis Rounsville, retired forestry executive from the Kootenays; and Diane Jules, with the Adam Lake Indian Band in the Shuswap.

Stepping down from the board will be Patricia Dooley, a resident of Nelson.

Louis serves as a councillor of the Okanagan Indian Band. He is co-chair of the Aboriginal education committee for School District 22, recognizing First Nations interests and challenges with the current education model.

In addition, he is an active member of the First Nations Health Council, working together with local, provincial and federal governments to achieve innovative ways of delivering health services to First Nations.

Louis, an Okanagan College grad, is the owner of Maximum One Venture. Previously, he worked as a manager for Vernon Travel Lodge. He has also worked as the security manager for Casino of the Rockies and as a service advisor for Cranbrook Dodge.

Hamling served four terms as mayor of Nakusp. She retired after many years at the Arrow Lakes Hospital, most of which were spent as the health records supervisor.

She previously owned two businesses and now helps with a forestry contracting business.

Hamling is currently the treasurer and one of the original directors and founders of the Nakusp and Area Community Foundation, co-ordinator for Music in the Park and a past director with Community Futures of Central Kootenay.

She is also involved in community health, the steering committee for the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) Community Initiatives and Affected Areas funding program.

She is also the vice-chair of the Columbia River Treaty Local Governments Committee and was vice-chair of the Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust.

Hamling received her licensed practical nursing certification and is an accredited health record technician.

In announcing the health board changes across the province, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix noted the expanding First Nations involvement in developing health care policy with the appointment of Louis to the IH board.

Dix said each health authority now has two board members of First Nations background.

“This reflects both the considerable breadth of talent and valuable experience individuals from First Nations bring to the boards, and the need for Indigenous perspectives in health-care decision-making, so services are culturally safe and appropriate,” said Dix.



barry.gerding@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter