Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found Aug. 2, 2017 in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of Bhavkiran Dhesi, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Gurvinder Deo, 24 and Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, were arrested Friday afternoon, IHIT said.

The two men, IHIT said, were charged by the B.C. Prosecution Service for accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.

Police said investigators also gathered evidence which resulted in an additional charge of indecently interfering with or offering an indignity to human remains against 21-year-old Harjot Singh Deo. He already faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Dhesi’s body was found in a torched SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2017.

Cpl. David Lee of IHIT said police are still urging people to come forward.

“We know that there are still people out there with important information,” he said in a statement Saturday.

RELATED: Mother charged in connection with August 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

RELATED: Three accused in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi in court

Deo was charged in May. Shortly after, prosecutors announced charges against Deo’s mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, and older sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo.

Inderdeep Kaur Deo is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Manjit Deo, 53, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. She was granted bail on June 14.

Justice Heather MacNaughton imposed a $500,000 surety, and ordered conditions including that Deo, 53, have no contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister, as well as no contact with her son or daughter.

– With files from Tracy Holmes

