Two more candidates to run in Kootenay-Columbia riding

The Animal Protection Party and Libertarian Party will be on the ballot

Two more candidates have announced they’ll be on the ballot for the Kootenay-Columbia riding in the upcoming federal election.

Trev Miller will run for the Animal Protection Party, while Terry Tiessen is representing the Libertarian Party.

Miller and Tiessen’s inclusion brings the total number of candidates to six ahead of the Oct. 21 election.

Incumbent NDP MP Wayne Stetski will run for re-election, while Rob Morrison of the Conservative Party, Abra Brynne of the Green Party and Rick Stewart will run for the People’s Party of Canada.

The Liberal Party has not yet announced a candidate.

Only the NDP, Conservatives, Liberals and Greens ran candidates in the riding during the 2015 election.

