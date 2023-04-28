Two major Cranbrook infrastructure projects to get underway

Two major infrastructure projects set to get underway in the coming weeks, according to the City of Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.

Two major infrastructure projects are set to get underway in the next few weeks, according to the City of Cranbrook.

The second phase of the reconstructing 4th St. N will get underway, running from 17th Ave N to Kootenay St, as the first section of the project between 17th Ave and Victoria Ave. was completed last year.

The reconstruction is replacing all aging infrastructure such as water mains and services, sanitary sewer mains and services and new storm sewer infrastructure.

Further, new curb, gutter, sidewalk, streetlights, and pavement will also be installed by Mackay Contracting, which will be mobilizing equipment this week.

That second phase is expected to wrap up in August, according to the city.

Additionally, a contractor is set to get started on the Shadow Mountain Sanitary Servicing project, which will bring sanitary sewer services out to the residential community around Shadow Mountain.

The work is expected to include three kilometres of sanitary sewer main, and three sewage lift stations and control structures, with completion targeted for early November.

The city is reminding folks travelling near and through the construction sites to follow all signage and respect direction from contract staff and traffic control personnel.

For those living near those construction sites, the city says contract staff will notify residents who may face traffic or service disruptions.

Garbage and recycling pick-up will remain on its regular schedule in these areas.