Two major Cranbrook infrastructure projects to get underway

Two major infrastructure projects set to get underway in the coming weeks, according to the City of Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.

Two major infrastructure projects set to get underway in the coming weeks, according to the City of Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.

Two major infrastructure projects are set to get underway in the next few weeks, according to the City of Cranbrook.

The second phase of the reconstructing 4th St. N will get underway, running from 17th Ave N to Kootenay St, as the first section of the project between 17th Ave and Victoria Ave. was completed last year.

The reconstruction is replacing all aging infrastructure such as water mains and services, sanitary sewer mains and services and new storm sewer infrastructure.

Further, new curb, gutter, sidewalk, streetlights, and pavement will also be installed by Mackay Contracting, which will be mobilizing equipment this week.

That second phase is expected to wrap up in August, according to the city.

Additionally, a contractor is set to get started on the Shadow Mountain Sanitary Servicing project, which will bring sanitary sewer services out to the residential community around Shadow Mountain.

The work is expected to include three kilometres of sanitary sewer main, and three sewage lift stations and control structures, with completion targeted for early November.

The city is reminding folks travelling near and through the construction sites to follow all signage and respect direction from contract staff and traffic control personnel.

For those living near those construction sites, the city says contract staff will notify residents who may face traffic or service disruptions.

Garbage and recycling pick-up will remain on its regular schedule in these areas.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. commits $200 million to implementation of UN Indigenous standard
Next story
Cranbrook History Centre gets $1 million grant for railcar building project

Just Posted

Two major infrastructure projects set to get underway in the coming weeks, according to the City of Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.
Two major Cranbrook infrastructure projects to get underway

Emily Bohmer, Bob McCue, Brad McCue, Brenda Burley (from left to right), feature in Cranbrook Community Theatre's presentation of "The Shoplifters,' directed by Michelle McCue, at the Studio Stage Door. (Barry Coulter photo)
CCT’s latest play takes us inside the mind of a shoplifter

Oscar Hamilton and Rhiannon Kowalchuk practice their roles as Sandy Dumbrowski and Danny Zuko (Beth Turcon photo)
Mt. Baker High students showing Grease at Key City

Cranbrook Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey tracks the play during a BCHL post-season game against the Wenatchee Wild. Airey was named BCHL Goaltender of the Year. Trevor Crawley photo.
Bucks stopper Nathan Airey wins BCHL Goaltender of the Year