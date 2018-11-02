2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Police are continuing to assist the B.C. Coroners Service after two people were discovered dead in a vehicle near Moyie two weeks ago.

Cranbrook RCMP attended a remote area near Moyie on Oct. 18, discovered a 25-year-old male and 24-year-old woman, both from Alberta, who were found dead in a vehicle.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service have completed their investigation and notified both families.

Police say both the man and woman knew each other and that there is no danger to the public as a result of what happened.

Previous story
Two found dead in vehicle near Cranbrook
Next story
Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

Just Posted

Two found dead in vehicle near Cranbrook

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Kimberley Transfer Station reconstruction begins

Building was damaged in a July fire

The mystery of the grave of William St. George Voyle Coles

Local historian David Humphrey had been asked to assist the Legion in… Continue reading

Bells of Peace commemorates centennial of WW1’s end

Remembrance Day, which takes place every year on November 11, is always… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Impoverishment for the British, war for the Irish

Brexit and the UK/Ireland Border

Woensdregt: What is the Gospel? [Hint: It’s not what you think]

Rev. Yme Woensdregt What is the Gospel? Well, it depends on who… Continue reading

The times, they are a-changing

The news is just too depressing these days to even try to… Continue reading

Nature on Cranbrook’s doorstep

Dan Hicks Situated along the City of Cranbrook’s northeast boundary, the Cranbrook… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To “Princess Jessica” at Arrow Motors. You are always very kind… Continue reading

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

Most Read