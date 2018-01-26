Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Police say two people were found dead in a fire at an up-scale home in South Surrey.

Fire crews responded to reports of the blaze Thursday afternoon, where they found heavy smoke from the building and called in a second alarm for additional help.

The deaths have been deemed suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigations Unit has taken over the case

Witnesses told Black Press Media they saw a woman’s body being removed from the home. Police have not confirmed these details.

 

Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Previous story
UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp
Next story
Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Just Posted

Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Project is expected to mine 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over 43 years.

Couple in immigration limbo, waiting for permanent resident card

Paul Rodgers A Marysville couple is left separated, confused and frustrated due… Continue reading

Power restored after outage in Cranbrook

A failed insulator outside the downtown core to blame for outage.

SPCA puts out adoption call for injured cat

Bethany, a tri-pod feline, is looking for a forever home.

Kootenay Ice burn Hurricanes in 7-3 home victory

Two minutes of magic in second period lead Cranbrook squad to first win over Lethbridge this season

From the mat to the wall

Yoga now offered at ARQ Mountain Centre

Family’s Loren Foundation to launch in Canada

An international foundation will see a launch in Cranbrook and Canada later this year.

Moon puts on a show Jan. 31

The total lunar eclipse of a blue supermoon is expected Wednesday, Jan. 31.

BCHL Today: Goalie greatness and a Nanaimo Clipper scholarship

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

RCMP fined $550,000 in wake of fatal Moncton shooting rampage

The force was convicted of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment, user training

Most Read