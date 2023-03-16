Police investigate the scene where two officers were shot and killed on duty in Edmonton on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police investigate the scene where two officers were shot and killed on duty in Edmonton on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

‘Unthinkable and horrific:’ 2 Edmonton police constables shot on job, suspect dead

Police say a man considered a suspect in the shootings was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Officers embraced each other and wiped away tears Thursday as Edmonton’s police chief relayed details of how two constables were shot and killed at an apartment complex while responding to a domestic violence call.

“Today, the Edmonton Police Service has been marked by an unthinkable and horrific tragedy as two of our members have died in the line of duty,” Chief Dale McFee told a packed and solemn news conference at police headquarters.

A young man considered a suspect in the shootings was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, McFee said.

He identified the officers who died as Const. Travis Jordan, 35, an 8 1/2-year veteran with the Edmonton force, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, who had been with the service for 5 1/2 years.

McFee said the officers were called shortly before 1 a.m. to a family dispute at an apartment building in northwest Edmonton, part of a large red-brick complex of three-storey walkups.

“The two patrol members went inside the building, approached the suite and were shot by a male subject,” McFee said. “All indications are they did not have a chance to discharge their firearms.”

The officers were rushed to hospital by colleagues who worked to keep them alive, said McFee. They were declared dead at hospital.

A woman was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

McFee said there was no remaining threat to the community.

He said the police force is devastated by the deaths of the officers. “We know their family, their friends, their EPS family and the entire community will be profoundly impacted by this incident.

“We must all be there for each other. This is a time where we lean in and lean on each other.”

McFee said supports are being offered to the officers’ families and colleagues.

The atrium where McFee spoke was packed with more than 100 officers and police staff. Members held and patted each other.

Mike Ellis, Alberta’s minister of public safety and a former police officer, was visibly shaken as he spoke at the news conference.

“Every day, police officers across Alberta put their uniforms on and they protect and serve their communities. The sudden and tragic death of these two Edmonton Police Service officers reminds us again of the dangers the police officers face on a daily basis.”

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi also spoke.

“Every day families of the police officers send their loved ones off to duty, to work, and hope they return home safely. This did not happen today for Ryan’s and Jordan’s families.

“When you see an officer working to keep you safe, please thank them for their service.”

About a dozen police cars and a forensics truck were parked near the apartment complex. The scene was taped off and a road leading into the area was also blocked.

Police services in Calgary, Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area and Halifax were among those expressing condolences on social media.

“This is a tragic loss and one that is shared among law enforcement including our team. We are here to offer our support to (Edmonton police) as well during a devastating time,” Calgary deputy police chief Chad Tawfik wrote on Twitter.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered condolences from the provincial government.

“Alberta would not be the great province it is today without the support of the courageous men and women who patrol our streets every day to keep our communities protected,” she said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also posted a message on Twitter.

“Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe,” he wrote.

“The news that two Edmonton police officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues — we’re here for you.”

Thursday’s killings are the first among the Edmonton Police Service since 2015.

Const. Daniel Woodall, a hate crimes investigator, was using a battering ram to enter a home when he was shot numerous times through a door. Another officer was struck by a round that penetrated his body armour and he survived.

In 1990, Const. Ezio Faraone was shot and killed responding to an armed robbery.

—Angela Amato, The Canadian Press

RELATED: A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months

RELATED: Veteran Toronto police officer killed in line of duty in ‘deliberate act’

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman’s world record-setting spice painting now crumpled in a cardboard box
Next story
PHOTOS: Virtuoso clown Jamie Adkins takes centre stage in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Jamie Adkins is an unconventional clown, having replaced the traditional red rubber nose and colourful outfit with a simple suit (Gillian Francis photo)
PHOTOS: Virtuoso clown Jamie Adkins takes centre stage in Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary elected a new Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, held Monday, March 13, at the Heritage Inn in Cranbrook. Back row, left to right: Valarie Williamson, June DeGroot, Jean Lees, Anne Little, Eldene Smedstad and Kate Fox. Seated are the Executive Directors, left to right: Brenda Bosben, Secretary; Lynn Maffioli, Treasurer; Linda Foster, President; Sandy Savarie, 2nd Vice President; and Dianne Camilli, 1st Vice President. (Photo submitted)
Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary elects new Board of Directors

The Kragmont Community Society is reducing the risk of wildfire near Kragmont and Baynes Lake with support from the Trust. Photo courtesy Columbia Basin Trust.
Funding partnership provides $2.5M in wildfire mitigation for Kootenay communities

Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, August, 1983. Barry Coulter is hidden behind the beachball just left of centre, in the middle distance. Photo by Brian Gavriloff/ Edmonton Journal.
The Arts & Cultural Life: 1983; Price of picks; Martin Lindquist, and other matters

Pop-up banner image