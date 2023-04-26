Two ecosystem restoration burns planned near ʔaq̓am, Wasa

A pair of ecosystem restoration burns in areas around the ʔaq̓am community and Wasa could begin as early as Thursday, April 27. BC Wildfire Service file.

A pair of ecosystem burns are planned for the ʔaq̓am community lands as well as near the Wasa area, pending weather conditions, according to an info bulletin from the BC Wildfire Service.

The agency will be supporting the ʔaq̓am Department of Lands and Natural Resources in conducting a 1,240 hectare ecosystem restoration burn located immediately north of the St. Mary’s River and east of the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

The exact timing of the burn remains fluid, depending on weather and site conditions, however, it could begin as early as Friday, April 28.

The BC Wildfire Service will also be supporting the Rocky Mountain Trench Ecosystem Restoration Program in conducting a similar burn on 348 hectares in the Lost Springs area three kilometres west of Wasa roughly around the same time frame.

Pending weather and site conditions, the burn could begin as early as Thursday, April 27.

Key goals for both operations include restoring forest health and properly functioning open forest conditions; addressing forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands and reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.

Smoke may impact the residents near the burn area and will be visible from ʔaq̓am, Cranbrook, Kimberley and surrounding areas.

Smoke will also be visible to motorists travelling along Highway 3, Highway93/95, and Highway 95A.