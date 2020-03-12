Hollyburn House. (Google Maps)

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at a West Vancouver care home, the parent company said Thursday.

In a statement, Dr. Rhonda Collins, Revera chief medical officer, said Hollyburn House has one employee and one resident infected with the new coronavirus.

“A resident in the care unit tested positive for COVID-19, has been isolated and is receiving treatment,” Collins said. “An employee was detected through the active screening process and is now at home in self-isolation.”

Collins said Revera has implemented “pandemic protocols” at all of their Canadian facilities, and have been actively screening for COVID-19 in B.C. since this past weekend.

During active screen, every person who enters a Revera facility has their temperature checked and is asked about COVID-19 symptoms – new onset cough, difficulty breathing, fever – and travel history to affected countries. Anyone who fails the screening is not allowed inside.

These are the second known infections at care homes in the region. On Monday, B.C. health officials announced one resident had died at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

As of Thursday, there were at least 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., most of them in the Lower Mainland.

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Coronavirus

