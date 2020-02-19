Two arrested following deer trap vandalism investigation

Two people have been arrested following a criminal investigation into deer trap vandalism in the Cranbrook area, according to an RCMP press release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrests — a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Kimberley — also included the seizure of cell phones and a motor vehicle.

READ: Cranbrook councillors vent frustration with deer cull, trap vandalism

Due to ongoing reports of clover trap vandalism, RCMP had set up surveillance on traps in the 1700-block of 5th St. South. During surveillance, a man wearing a balaclava allegedly tampered with the traps, along with a female accomplice, according to the release.

Police moved in and arrested the man, while the woman took off on foot but was eventually found and taken into custody without incident.

“We recognize that the deer cull in Cranbrook is a very sensitive topic to many in our community,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “However, the RCMP remains an impartial party, takes such reports of criminal acts seriously and is committed to investigating them fully. Resorting to the destruction and theft of property is not the answer.”

Both the man and the woman are expected to appear in court at a later date.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Man charged after allegedly wielding two meat cleavers in Lower Mainland Walmart

Just Posted

Two arrested following deer trap vandalism investigation

Two people have been arrested following a criminal investigation into deer trap… Continue reading

Special public hearing set for proposed Innes Ave development

Local residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the council tonight at city hall

City clarifies load restrictions on local roads

The city is clarifying that many of the industrial and arterial roads… Continue reading

Mayor speaks on governance audit findings, recommendations

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt says he welcomed the findings and recommendations identified… Continue reading

Cranbrook taking part in provincial homeless count this March

Cranbrook is one of two communities that will be part of a multi-day pilot program.

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett says they can be in Smithers Thursday

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

Stroke survivors lean on each other in Nelson

‘I’ve learned more about strokes from being in the group than I did from anyone else’

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

Most Read