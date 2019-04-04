Two Alberta men in custody after crime spree in Kimberley, Cranbrook and other cities

After a crime spree in several jurisdictions, including Kimberley, two people from Alberta are in custody after being arrested in Cranbrook late Tuesday afternoon, Kimberley RCMP report.

The two face multiple charges of theft, fraud and possession of stolen property.

It all began at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, when Kimberley RCMP received a report of a stolen truck, says Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel.

“At 7:15 they received a report of a wallet including credit cards stolen from a vehicle in Marysville. The credit cards had been used in Cranbrook around 5:30 am.

“Officers quickly began to gather surveillance video from businesses where the cards had been used. They obtained photos of the suspects along with a vehicle description.

“At 5 p.m. an RCMP officer spotted the suspect vehicle at a business on the strip in Cranbrook. He arrested the two occupants from the Calgary area. A search of the vehicle located stolen property, credit cards along with several garage door openers and evidence linked to the thefts in Kimberley. Police have learned that in addition to Kimberley and Cranbrook the two subjects have been linked to crimes in Calgary, Okatoks and, Invermere.

Once in custody police obtained a search warrant for the suspects hotel room. The search warrant was executed Wednesday afternoon and police located more stolen property, including wallets, keys, credit and debit cards.

Jaime Valcourt (21) of Calgary is charged with Theft, Fail to Comply with Conditions and Fraud: Samuel Graydon of Okotoks is facing charges of Theft, Possession of Stolen Property and Fraud.

“An excellent team effort by officers lead to the successful arrest and halt to these crimes” S/Sgt Barry Graham, Cranbrook Detachment.