Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

The sun continued shining Friday, bringing record-breaking warm weather.

A strong ridge of high pressure has kept the B.C. coast hot and sunny this week, according to Environment Canada, leading to multiple new daily high temperature records Friday.

Lytton, B.C. was, again, the hottest spot in the country, with mercury reaching 33.2 C. Pemberton was close behind at 32.8 C.

Terrace and Agassiz tied in breaking 95-year-old records. Terrace reached 28 C, surpassing 26.1 C seen in 1924, while Agassiz broke its former record of 27.8 C with 28.9 C.

The warm weather is expected to stick around until Tuesday, before cooling off to more moderate temperatures.

Weather records broken on Friday:

Abbotsford: 27.7 C (25.3 C in 1993)

Agassiz: 28.9 C (27.8 C in 1924)

Bella Bella: 24.5 C (19.5 C in 1980)

Bella Coola: 28.3 C (25.6 C in 1946)

Burns Lake: 26.1 C (25.3 C in 2013)

Esquimalt: 24.8 C (23.9 C in 1931)

Gibsons: 25.7 C (22.7 in 2013)

Gonzales Point: 24.8 C (23.9 in 1931)

Hope: 28.4 C (28.3 C in 1993)

Lillooet: 32.3 C (31 C set in 2013)

Lytton: 33.2 C (32.2 C in 1949)

Malahat: 23.9 C (21.6 C in 2016)

Nanaimo: 28 C (25.6 C in 1968)

Pemberton: 32.8 C (30 C in 1949)

Pitt Meadows: 29.3 C (26.7 C in 1931)

Sechelt: 25.7 C (22.7 C in 2013)

Smithers: 26.4 C (24.4 C in 1975)

Squamish: 28 C (25 C in 1997)

Stewart: 25.3 C (23.7 C in 2005)

Tatlayoko Lake: 26.4 C (24.9 C in 2013)

Terrace: 28 C (26.1 C in 1924)

Tofino: 23.5 C (21.7 C in 1936)

Vanderhoof: 27.5 C (26.5 C in 2013

Victoria: 25.2 C (23.9 C in 1931)

Victoria Harbour: 24.8 C (21.7 C in 2016)

Whistler: 28.5 C (25.6 C in 2013)

