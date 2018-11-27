The scene of a school bus crash north of Cache Creek on Nov. 27, which has left 12 people injured. Photo: Savannah GB-Pierro.

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: BC Emergency Health Services has said that eight of the people injured in the school bus crash north of Cache Creek have been transported to hosiptal. One peron with critical but non-life-threatening injuries was airlifted to hospital, while seven others were transported by ground ambulance.

There is no word yet on what caused the the bus to crash.

*****

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: School District 57 has confirmed that the people involved in a school bus crash north of Cache Creek earlier today were members of the College Heights girls volleyball team from Prince George.

The team was travelling to Powell River to take part in the B.C. High School Volleyball Championships.

Ten children and two adults were on board the bus when it went into a ditch north of Cache Creek just before noon. No one was killed, but at least one person was airlifted to hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

*****

BC Emergency Health Services is reporting that at 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, BCEHS paramedics were called to a school bus crash near Cache Creek.

Twelve patients are being cared for and triaged. Early indications are that all patients are in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Highway 97 near Church Road north of Cache Creek was closed for a short time, but has now reopened.

A School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) employee had no knowledge of the incident and no further information. At this time, it is not known who was involved in the crash or where they were from.

BCEHS has reported that updates will be posted on their Twitter account @BC_EHS.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ICBC cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement
Next story
New immigrant falls victim to Nelson rental scam

Just Posted

Bail decision reserved in murder case

A judge has reserved a decision following a bail hearing in Cranbrook… Continue reading

SPCA seeks assistance for two cats

Both Cheeks and Richard need expensive surgery

Weekend wrap-up: ICE frozen out of win column

The Kootenay ICE are still looking to get back into the win… Continue reading

RCMP news: Police investigating hit and run; pedestrian hit downtown

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a hit and run that happened Saturday night,… Continue reading

BREAKING: Fernie Ghostriders announce bid to host 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Kimberley Dynamiters are also in the running to host the annual tournament

WATCH: The Christmas Village is up and running at the Cranbrook History Centre

The 2018 Black Press Christmas Village is up and running as of… Continue reading

Twelve people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

B.C. mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son

Kimberlee and Clark Moran of Abbotsford face further delays in visa process

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

In 1973 a married British couple travelled by bus, train, boat, and… Continue reading

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

Most Read