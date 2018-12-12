Warren Bedell and Jason Wheeldon (left) announce the results of the Turkey Drive alongside Nancy Lemire, Major Kirk Green and Gerry Oviatt during a Chamber of Commerce meeting on Wednesday, Dec 12.

Turkey Drive raises $58,000 for Christmas hampers

A team of community volunteers smashed the fundraising goal by raising $58,000 for the Turkey Drive, which will go towards Christmas hamper programs run by the Salvation Army and Cranbrook Food Bank Society.

The announcement was made during a Chamber of Commerce meeting, which featured a keynote address from Major Kirk Green of the Salvation Army, who spoke about the spirit of giving.

Representatives from both the Salvation Army and the Cranbrook Food Bank Society were on hand to accept the donation.

Nancy Lemire, with the Salvation Army, said she was ‘blown away’ by the support, which will be used for Christmas Hampers that are distributed to clients.

“I interview every one of these people in need and I look them in the eye and we have a 20 minute conversation about their life,” Lemire told the crowd. “I can’t thank you enough for helping these people that I interview; these folks are going to have a wonderful Christmas dinner, warmth in the morning, gifts…we just can’t thank you enough.”

Gerry Oviatt with the Cranbrook Food Bank Society was similarly grateful.

“We just really appreciate what the community has come together and done for the Food Bank and Salvation Army,” he said. “It sure helps us out throughout the year. It’s just so wonderful to see every year the way the community comes together, so thank you guys very much.”

Over half of the money raised this year came in from pre-pledges, while the rest came in over the phone lines and drop ins to the Chamber office on the day of the Turkey Drive on Dec. 6.

A team of volunteers, playfully dubbed ‘Little Pluckers’ collected pledges to raise the money, with the so-called ‘Mother Plucker’ Karin Penner once again taking the top fundraising honour for the fourth time to earn the coveted Turkey Platter.

“Thank you again to everybody who donated and supported all of us,” said Jason Wheeldon.

Previous story
B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools
Next story
Couple named Cranbrook Citizen of the Year

Just Posted

Turkey Drive raises $58,000 for Christmas hampers

A team of community volunteers smashed the fundraising goal by raising $58,000… Continue reading

Couple named Cranbrook Citizen of the Year

Jim and Ann Wavrecan recognized for their volunteerism in the community

Hit-and-run driver takes out hydrant, floods ensue

A fire hydrant on the corner of 3rd Street South and 18th… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

December 9 - 15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Kelowna Rockets blast Kootenay ICE

The Kootenay ICE have lost their 12th straight game.

Man caught on camera allegedly trying to defraud ICBC

Auto-insurer warns B.C. drivers to record info after crashes

Teenager Alphonso Davies wins Canadian Men’s Soccer Player for the Year Award

Derek Cornelius and Chilliwack native, Jordyn Huitema were named Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

B.C. teen MMA fighter shows heart

Young Unity MMA competitors bring home Ws

2,000 Canadians died of an overdose in first 6 months of the year

New data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows the crisis is not subsiding

Another B.C. city votes to ban single-use plastic bags

First six months of proposed ban would focus on education, not enforcement

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins party no-confidence vote, but troubles remain

May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally

B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools

Barry Neufeld calls vote to leave him off liaison list ‘workplace discrimination’

Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the collision at an intersection north of Tisdale

Man charged after B.C house fire triggers high-grade explosives

Thomas Daniel Kendall charged with causing bodily harm by failing to properly store explosives

Most Read