Tsunami warning issued for coastal British Columbia

The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for coastal B.C. after a magnitude 8.2 earthquake occurred 279 kms off the coast of Kodiak, Alaska, early Tuesday morning.

EmergencyInfoBC notes the warning affects the Juan de Fuca Strait coast, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, and the north coast and Haida Gwaii coastal areas of British Columbia from Attu, Alaska to the Washington State coastline.

#tsunami warning for BC notification zones A, B, C & D. More information from Environment Canada: https://t.co/y28IfBkpdm pic.twitter.com/JJrBei92v5 — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) January 23, 2018

Tue Jan 23 10:07:47 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/qeKKqFTysB — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

A #Tsunami Warning has been issued for coastal areas of British Columbia. 8.0 quake off the coast of Alaska. https://t.co/bhBOJKJ7IH It is believed the waves generated may impact low lying areas under 20 metres. — District of Tofino (@TofinoCA) January 23, 2018

Tsunami warnings, according to the National Tsunami Warning Centre, “mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is expected or occurring. Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.”

