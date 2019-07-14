Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a pancake breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 13, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the only way to get projects like the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion built is by finding compromise between growing the economy and protecting the environment.

Trudeau was speaking at a reception for Liberal Party donors during the Calgary Stampede, where he had fewer public appearances than in past years.

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks to dozens of party faithful in a downtown Calgary cafe.

He says these days a government can’t just dictate where a pipeline will be built like Canada’s first prime minister, John A. Macdonald, did for the railroad.

Earlier in the day Trudeau greeted crowds and served pancakes at a community Stampede breakfast in the riding of Calgary’s only Liberal MP, Kent Hehr.

There, university student Isabelle Reynolds confronted Trudeau over the treatment of Mi’kmaq opponents of a Nova Scotia natural gas project.

Trudeau told her he had been listening to concerns over the project, but Reynolds told reporters afterward she was not satisfied with the prime minister’s response.

A small group of yellow-vest-clad demonstrators held anti-Trudeau signs outside the donor event.

READ MORE: Trudeau meets with Surrey parents to discuss Canada Child Benefit

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Just Posted

Cranbrook U13 Bandits kick off Slugfest

The Bandits have kicked off the Fourth Annual Slugfest Tournament with a win over Kimberley

Canadian Blind Golf Championship hopes to raise awareness

Blind/partially sighted golf athletes from around the world are in Cranbrook for the annual event

RDEK adopts updated land use plan for Moyie area

A new planning document for the Moyie area has been approved by… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

July 7 - 13: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Fire dept., RCMP attend early morning fire in Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Fire Department and RCMP were called to the scene of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the petite blond in Superstore, in the dairy section in… Continue reading

Weed Warrior: Blueweed – One of the biggest and baddest

Pictured above: Blueweed. Below: Penstemon, Woodland Sage Blue Weed (aka Blue Devil,… Continue reading

Gwynne Dyer: The Real Refugee Problem

Gwynne Dyer Every once in a while a photograph of a migrant’s… Continue reading

Eight reasons not to be a Christian: Part III

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I have written two columns listing some (almost) tongue–in–cheek… Continue reading

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

Whitecaps’ spiral continues with 3-0 loss to Sporting KC

Vancouver has one win in last 10 MLS games

Most Read