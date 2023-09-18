Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau says murder of B.C. Sikh leader may be linked to Indian government

PM says Canadian intelligence investigating ‘credible’ information about ‘potential link’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence services are investigating “credible” information about “a potential link” between the government of India and the murder of British Columbia Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau says he raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this month

More coming.

READ ALSO: Sikh referendum asks B.C. voters about killing outside Surrey temple

READ ALSO: CSIS warned B.C. Sikh temple leader of assassination threat before killing: lawyer

IndiaJustin Trudeau

Love The Cranbrook Townsman?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Out-of-control wildfire near Peachland continues to grow
Next story
Former MLA Adam Walker promises to address allegations leading to dismissal

Just Posted

The Province has announced the $156 million replacement and upgrade of the Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home in Cranbrook. The project, which will be conducted in two phases, will include 148 new long-term care beds. Trevor Crawley photo.
B.C. announces $156M expansion and upgrade of long-term care facility in Cranbrook

Clockwise from top left: Cobs Bread Bakery in Cranbrook has closed; Amy White of the William Tell Estate Winery; Matt Lamb has joined Kootenay Solar as the Communications and Marketing manager; Wescan Tire is Creston’s newest tire shop.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Special guests at the RCMP gala at Fort Steele Heritage Town Saturday, September 16. The banquet’s head table were led into the Wasa Hotel by Piper Derek Smith. Left to right: Piper Derek Smith, Sergeant Major Heather Lew, Assistant Commissioner John Brewer, Nasu’kin Sophie Pierre, Nasu’kin Joe Pierre, Assistant Superintendant David Greig, Staff Sergeant Barry Graham, Tara Fiedler Graham. (Barry Coulter photo)
RCMP mark 150 years with gala event at Fort Steele

1916
It happened this week in 1916