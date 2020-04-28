Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, April 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

The prime minister said Canadians’ efforts to flatten the curve are helping turn the tide on COVID-19.

“The measures we’re taking right now are working,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said from the steps of Rideau Cottage on Tuesday (April 28). But the prime minister reminded Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet and the pandemic remains one of the most serious public health emergencies in history.

Trudeau said six million surgical masks are on the way to provinces and territories this week, and 100,000 face shields will be shipped out soon.

“Our priority is keeping all Canadians safe while getting back to normal as much as we can,” he said.

READ MORE: Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan app developer offers free take-out apps to B.C. restaurants
Next story
Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working during COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Cranbrook seniors care facility no longer a COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

Interior Health has declared that a seniors care facility in Cranbrook is… Continue reading

Council extends free transit, suspends fees for parking stalls

Free transit services has been extended until the end of May, while… Continue reading

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working during COVID-19 crisis

The threats come even as the resort has shut down most of its operations during the crisis

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Fawning season is approaching in Cranbrook, Kimberley

WildSafeBC on what to do during fawning season

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

‘We’re not talking small adjustments,” says Mathieu Frigon, CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Headstones of local pioneers toppled in Cloverdale

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

Okanagan man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Most Read