Restoration Project Chief Architect Philippe Villeneuve gives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Rector-Archpriest of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral Patrick Chauvet a tour of the remains of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau offers Canadian lumber, steel to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

The cathedral caught fire earlier this spring

Canada is offering softwood lumber and steel to help with the reconstruction of Paris’s famed Notre Dame Cathedral, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday after touring the iconic monument that was partially destroyed by fire in mid-April.

Not long after arriving in Paris, Trudeau visited Notre Dame alongside the cathedral’s rector, Patrick Chauvet, and French Culture Minister Franck Riester.

He said it was an honour to be able to exhibit some of the solidarity Canadians feel toward their French cousins.

“Canada will stand with France and ensure we offer all the support — whether it’s steel or wood or whatever help we can,” Trudeau said. “This is truly a piece — not just of French history — but of world history that needs to be preserved and we will be there to be part of it.”

A fire devastated the 12th-century cathedral on April 15, with the dramatic blaze playing out live on television across the globe.

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral

Firefighters finally managed to gain control the blaze after several hours. The main structure and relics were preserved, but the cathedral’s roof and its famous spire were destroyed.

“This was a terrible, terrible fire, but you can’t help but marvel at how so much was saved even as we did lose so much,” Trudeau said Wednesday

The Canadian Steel Producers Association and the Forest Products Association of Canada have already indicated their support for the government initiative.

In a letter sent to French President Emmanuel Macron this week, Trudeau said Canada was proud to support France in the reconstruction.

“The success of these sectors reflects the talent and hard work of Canadians, and we will be happy to put these assets to work for France,” Trudeau wrote.

Trudeau was in Paris to take part in a series of meetings in the fight against extremism and online violence, some two months after an attack at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, left 51 dead.

He will take part in the Christchurch Call to Action summit co-hosted by Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. He is also scheduled to speak at the VivaTech summit, an annual event celebrating innovation that brings together startups and industry leaders.

Trudeau also has several bilateral meetings scheduled with the leaders of Jordan and Norway on Wednesday and France and New Zealand on Thursday, when the two-day visit wraps up.

READ MORE: $1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

Catherine Levesque, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thousands sign petitions following proposal to phase out horse-drawn carriages in Victoria
Next story
Fatal London terror attack inquest hears from B.C. woman’s fiancé

Just Posted

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Eagles soar into Nelson Fight Night

Eight Cranbrook Eagles Boxers showed off their talent against their respective opponents

Cranbrook Lacrosse hosts tournament

Teams from B.C. and Alberta came to Cranbrook to take part in the Kootenay Box Lacrosse Tournament

City adopts tax rate bylaw with 3.97 per cent increase

Cranbrook city council has formally approved the a tax rate bylaw that… Continue reading

Chernove wins two medals in Italy

The Cranbrook cyclist competed at the first round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read