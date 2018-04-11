Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after meeting with Canadian Coast Guard members aboard the Sir Wilfrid Laurier to discuss marine safety and spill prevention in Victoria on April 5, 2018. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be looking to turn the page on his widely criticized trips to China and India — and land some new trade partners for Canada — when he embarks Thursday on a major 10-day foreign tour.

The stakes will be high, starting with Trudeau’s first stop in Peru for the 8th Summit of the Americas, which plays host every four years to more than 30 countries across the Western Hemisphere.

There had been speculation that Canada, the U.S. and Mexico would announce some form of an agreement in principle on a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

But while high-level talks are still expected to take place, the absence of U.S. President Donald Trump — he’s staying home, ostensibly to oversee the possible American response to a chemical attack in Syria — has dampened talk of ceremonial surprises.

Instead, the meeting is likely to be dominated by the political crisis in Venezuela, where president Nicolas Maduro, who will also not take part, has abandoned all pretence of democratic rule, cracking down on dissent in the face of spiralling economic calamity.

Canada has been an outspoken critic of Maduro and will no doubt join the chorus of condemnation in Peru while pushing for a tougher stand against corruption throughout the Americas.

READ MORE: Surrey MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Trudeau will also meet with leaders from the Pacific Alliance, a trade bloc comprising Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, all of which have free trade deals — and close political relationships — with Canada. He’ll also get a rare chance to meet with Latin America’s largest trading bloc, Mercosur, which counts powerhouse Brazil as well as Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay among its members.

With the fate of NAFTA up in the air and efforts afoot to diversify trade away from the U.S., Canada and Mercosur quietly held a first round of free trade talks in March.

University of Ottawa professor Roland Paris, formerly Trudeau’s foreign policy adviser, says advancing trade discussions with Mercosur and the Pacific Alliance would top his to-do list.

Indeed, Trump’s absence could offer the perfect chance for Trudeau to speak freely with Mercosur leaders and other potential trade partners, said Pablo Heidrich, an expert on Latin America at Carleton University in Ottawa.

“He may be able to have a more direct conversation with Latin America,” Heidrich said. “That could open more space for Canada to further its negotiations in trade agreements and to try to sell something to other countries or to the same countries that Canada is already interested in.”

Trudeau, however, can’t afford the sort of missteps that plagued him in China and India.

Observers will be watching to see how far he goes in opposing Trump’s controversial comments on Latin American immigrants, as well as in promoting western democratic values without coming across as arrogant or preachy.

“Lecturing is what really brought Trudeau down in China and in India,” Heidrich said. “And so I hope the Canadian diplomacy does not go into lecturing, because it is not going to go well.”

Officials say the prime minister will also likely make Canada’s case, both during his visit to Peru and throughout the rest of the trip, for a UN Security Council seat in 2020.

Following two days of meetings in Peru, Trudeau will travel to Paris for his first official visit to France. There he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron, address the French National Assembly and hold several speaking engagements.

The visit will include a heavy emphasis on business, particularly in the context of the new Canada-EU free trade deal, but is also expected to include discussions on climate change, Russia, Syria, rising nationalism and Mali.

Canada has committed six military helicopters to the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, where France has been conducting counter-terror operations for years alongside troops from several neighbouring African countries.

The prime minister will end his tour in London, where he will meet the Queen and British Prime Minister Theresa May before joining leaders from 52 other nations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where trade will top the agenda — particularly in the face of Britain’s imminent departure from the EU and a natural impulse to look to its former colonies as new trade partners.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended after leaving box of carving knives in classroom
Next story
‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Just Posted

Conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

CP Rail, Teamsters union negotiating new labour agreement that expired in December.

City to forward urban deer report to ministry, apply for another wildlife permit

The City of Cranbrook’s urban deer report, released to Council and the… Continue reading

No injuries during ‘landing incident’ in Calgary

Plane that departed from Cranbrook had nose wheel separate from landing gear in Calgary.

Cranbrook RCMP report: April 2-April 9

• Calls for Service: 135 • Impaired Driving: One (alcohol) • Collisions… Continue reading

Council votes against fireworks prohibition

Cranbrook City Council narrowly voted to not prohibit fireworks displays from April 1 though October 31, voting against a City staff recommendation.

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

CCT offers ‘Sunshine Boys’ to mark the spring

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) brings the joyous revival of “The Sunshine Boys”… Continue reading

LMS presents a Tale As Old As Time

The Drama students of Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook are bringing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to the stage this spring

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Zach Morey reflects on a pivotal choice he made

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Airport official says dog ran onto runway and forced a flight crew to abort landing attempt

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

Flight had just taken off from Boufarik military base, headed for another base in southwest Algeria

DNA sheds new light on 30-year-old B.C. murder mystery

Police in Washington release sketch of suspect in murder of Victoria sweethearts

Most Read