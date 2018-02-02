Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Canada’s Prime Minister set to speak in Nanaimo Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Nanaimo today for the latest stop on his cross-country town hall tour.

Trudeau may face criticism about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, after telling an Edmonton radio station yesterday that the project is in the national interest and will go ahead despite B.C.’s efforts to block it.

B.C. announced earlier this week that it plans to ban increased shipments of diluted bitumen off its coast until it can determine that shippers are prepared and able to properly clean up a spill.

READ MORE: Province takes aim at Trans Mountain pipeline with proposed bitumen restrictions

READ MORE: Alberta premier suspends electricity talks, ramping up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has called that an unconstitutional attempt to get around federal approval of the Kinder Morgan project, which would increase the capacity of a pipeline from Alberta to Burnaby.

Trudeau told CHED that it’s normal for provinces to have differences of opinion, and that’s why there is a federal government — to make sure the interests of all Canadians are looked after.

He said Canada needs to get Alberta’s oil safely to markets other than the United States, and the federal government did the research and has spent billions on spill response.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute

Just Posted

Onegin: Canada’s hit musical takes on a life of its own

‘Onegin’ plays the Key City Theatre Tuesday, Feb. 6

WestJet flights from Cranbrook delayed till June

Company says operational requirements for service haven’t been met yet.

Kootenay Ice slip up, fall 5-2 to Oil Kings

Kootenay experiences another tough night against Edmonton at home, winning streak cut short

Total eclipse of the full blue supermoon

Second full moon of the month passes behind the earth into the shadow of the sun

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

Oligopistoi: Jesus’ Friends of Little Faith

Rev. Yme Woensdregt In Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus calls his disciples by an… Continue reading

A butterfly flaps its wings, blows up a rumour

Social media came alive last Friday night, Jan. 26, with hard talk… Continue reading

Breakfast spreads cause riots

Let’s step away from politics this week and talk breakfast spreads. Apparently… Continue reading

Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute

Supreme Court of Canada judge that Canada failed to protect land dating back to 1858

Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Canada’s Prime Minister set to speak in Nanaimo Friday

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob

Most Read