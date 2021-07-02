Trudeau gets Moderna vaccine, following 1st dose of AstraZeneca

The prime minister and his wife got their first doses in late April

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. (Twitter/Justin Trudeau)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The Trudeaus got their first doses in late April and received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. His second dose was Moderna, according to his office.

Trudeau has said vaccinations are a path out of the pandemic and praised Canadians in his Canada Day message for getting their shots to help life return to normal.

As Trudeau was making the comments at a farmers market in the national capital, a rally was taking place in front of the Supreme Court of Canada building questioning the pandemic, masks and vaccines.

Vaccines are our path to better days – so make sure you get your second dose when you can. I got mine today, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the health care workers who’ve made this all possible. Find out when, where, and how you can get yours: https://t.co/Oei5tvVBlx pic.twitter.com/5Qf2CFbmcw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 2, 2021

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeauvaccines